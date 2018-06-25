Lindbohm (shoulder) was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Lindbohm din't play an NHL game in 2017-18, which was because of both shoulder surgery and just three points in 40 career games. The 24-year-old is an enforcer instead, accruing 75 PIM in 75 games for AHL Chicago in the last two seasons. If he's ready for training camp, Lindbohm will compete for an interim role while Jay Bouwmeester (hip) and Carl Gunnarsson (knee) recover from their respective surgeries.