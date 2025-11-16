Broberg scored a goal on two shots and added four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Broberg hasn't been all that consistent on offense, but he's done enough to stay in the conversation in fantasy. He's up to two goals and five assists over 19 appearances this season after his third-period goal Saturday kept the Blues from getting shut out. The 24-year-old blueliner has added 28 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-2 rating while seeing heavy minutes in the top four. Broberg's potential will be capped as long as he remains out of the running for power-play time.