Broberg (knee) participated in a full practice Tuesday and could return to the lineup as soon as Saturday versus the Flyers, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.

Broberg is nearing the front end of his 4-6 week timeline to return from the injury. Given the multi-week absence, he will need more than just one practice, so he won't be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Devils. Saturday versus the Flyers is an option, and if not then, Broberg is expected to return some time during a road trip that begins next Tuesday in Winnipeg.