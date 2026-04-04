Broberg recorded two assists in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Broberg's point streak is up to seven games (two goals, six assists). The 24-year-old defenseman continues to impress in a top-four role with power-play time. He's up to six goals, 31 points, 88 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, and a plus-7 rating over 74 appearances in what's become a career year following Friday's performance. He surpassed the 29 points he had in 68 regular-season contests a year ago.