Blues' Philip Broberg: In contention Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Broberg (concussion) could still be cleared in time for Friday's clash with the Lightning, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
According to head coach Jim Montgomery, Broberg still needs to clear some medical hurdles before he can play but hasn't been ruled out versus Tampa Bay. While the defenseman is currently stuck in a 27-game goal drought, he has managed eight helpers over that stretch while making 44 blocks.
