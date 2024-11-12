Broberg (lower body) was moved to injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Broberg hasn't played since Nov. 2 and received a 4-6 week timeline for his recovery. He has generated two goals, seven assists, 11 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 10 hits across 12 appearances this season. With Broberg and Nick Leddy (lower body) unavailable, Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Scott Perunovich have been filling in on the blue line.