Broberg notched two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.

Broberg ended a five-game slump with the pair of helpers. The 24-year-old defenseman continues to see top-four minutes, but he's struggled to put up offense in anything more than short bursts this year. He's at 12 points, 47 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 32 appearances, putting him behind the pace that yielded 29 points in 68 regular-season contests a year ago.