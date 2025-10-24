Broberg tallied a goal in Thursday's 7-4 loss to Utah.

Broberg tallied the fourth goal of the game for St. Louis before the Mammoth denied the Blues' late comeback attempt with two goals to cement their lead. Broberg's twine finder was his first of the season and proves to be a good sign that another strong year for the 24-year-old could be in store. After a 29-point campaign through 68 regular-season appearances a year ago, Broberg should be in the mix to be a common contributor from the blueline once again. If he can string together back-to-back games with a point, he's a name to roster sooner rather than later in most formats.