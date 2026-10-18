Broberg scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

It was Broberg's first goal of the season, but the Blues weren't able to build off of it. The defenseman has added three assists, 13 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over eight appearances. He's seeing time on the first pairing, but his power-play usage has been minimal early in the campaign, as Adam Jiricek and Cam Fowler have been more frequently involved with the man advantage. Broberg still has some scoring potential -- he put up 34 points in 81 regular-season outings last year, with just five of those points coming on the power play.