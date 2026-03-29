Broberg scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Broberg extended his point streak to four games with this tally, which was his first power-play point since March 8 versus the Ducks. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to five goals, 27 points, 86 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 71 appearances this season. Broberg has regularly seen top billing on the blue line since the trade deadline, and he's also on the first power-play unit, giving him the potential to be a help to fantasy managers late in the season.