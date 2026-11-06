Broberg scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Broberg has two goals and four helpers over his last four games. The defenseman started the year out of the power-play mix, but he's now on the top unit as the Blues look for more consistent offense. Broberg has delivered in a top-pairing role, earning four goals, eight assists, 37 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 16 outings. He's not an elite blueliner, but the 25-year-old is reliable enough to be on fantasy rosters in formats that focus on offense.