Broberg tallied a power-play goal, picked up an assist and unleashed six shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Winnipeg.

Broberg played the hero in Tuesday's contest, as he was involved in both of the Blues' goals, including the game-winning tally he buried on a power play midway through the second period. Overall, the 25-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, six points, 19 shots on net and nine blocked shots over nine appearances. In the past two games, he's been handed the keys to the first power-pay unit and thrived offensively, tallying three total points. Broberg appears to be on track for a career year, making him an excellent fantasy option to make a move for in leagues where he's available on waivers.