Broberg netted the game-winning goal in overtime, tallied three shots on net and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 win against the Canucks.

With just over a minute remaining in Thursday's extra period, Broberg tallied his second game-winning goal of the season. Overall, the 23-year-old defenseman is up to seven goals, 22 points, 87 shots on net and 75 blocks in 57 appearances this season. Thursday's game-winner ended a nine-game drought without a goal for Broberg, who now has four goals since early February. He also saw an uptick in ice time, skating 24:57 in his all-around performance. While Broberg has a small amount of value in deeper leagues, he has a bright future ahead and has settled in nicely on the Blues' second defensive pairing. If he can get hot down the stretch, however, he is worth a look in some formats with his ice time at even strength and on the second power-play unit.