Broberg (lower body) will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports Monday.

Given Broberg's recovery timeline, he should be a strong candidate for injured reserve and could even be designated for long-term injured reserve if the Blues need the cap space. Prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old Swede was off to an incredible start to the 2024-25 campaign with nine points in 12 games -- already having topped his career-best eight points recorded with the Oilers over 46 contests back in 2022-23. In Broberg's stead, Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Scott Perunovich should both see an uptick in playing time.