Broberg (concussion) is expected to play versus the Lightning on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Broberg was considered a game-time decision, but he was on the likely side of playing in this contest. He missed one game due to the injury, though he missed almost all of the Jan. 10 matchup versus Vegas when he got injured. Broberg is expected to fill a top-four role and receive power-play time.