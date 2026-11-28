Broberg scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Broberg gave the Blues a quick start with a goal just 26 seconds into the game. The defenseman has four goals and two assists over his last six outings. For the season, he's at eight goals -- matching his career high -- and 19 points while adding 56 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. Broberg's top-four role at even strength and his power-play usage make him a reliable fantasy option.