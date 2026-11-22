Broberg scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Devils.

Broberg had one of six multi-point performances for the Blues. In November, he's earned three goals and four assists over nine appearances. Broberg continues to play a large role on the top pairing, earning six goals, 11 assists, 46 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 23 appearances. He's halfway to matching his point total from last year and already has a career-best seven power-play points.