Broberg scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over Chicago.

The 23-year-old defenseman got the Blues on the board early in the second period before Robert Thomas banged home the rebound on Broberg's shot late in the third to tie the game at 5-5. Broberg had been mired in a brutal slump to begin 2025, managing just one assist in 16 games since the beginning of January prior to Saturday's outburst, but he'll head into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off with a bit of confidence.