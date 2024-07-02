Joseph Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet a one-year, $950,000 contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.

Joseph compiled two goals, nine assists, 42 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and 47 hits across 52 regular-season contests with Pittsburgh in 2023-24. He will add some depth to the blue line of St. Louis. Ottawa traded forward Mathieu Joseph to the Blues on Tuesday, allowing Pierre-Olivier to be on the same team as his older brother.