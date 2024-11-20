Joseph (lower body) isn't expected to play Thursday, but he's close to returning, per Lou Korac of NHL.com on Wednesday.
Joseph has missed St. Louis' past three games. He has an assist and 23 PIM in 13 appearances in 2024-25. Joseph might serve on St. Louis' third pairing once he's healthy.
