Suter scored a goal in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Mammoth.

Suter found the back of the net for St. Louis' first tally of the game. Following the goal, a brawl ensued between both sides that led to a man advantage for Pavel Buchnevich to score minutes later. Thursday's goal was Suter's third goal of the season and fourth point overall. After a career year in Vancouver last season, his first year in St. Louis is off to a strong start. If he can maintain his goal-scoring pace and get near the 25-goal mark he reached a season ago, the 29-year-old Suter has the appeal to be rostered in deep leagues.