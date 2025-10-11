Suter scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over Calgary.

It was a tip-in and his first goal this year. Suter joined the Blues in the offseason after recording the best offensive season of his career. He scored 25 goals and put up 46 points in 81 games with the Orcas. But temper your expectations -- Suter's 18.1 shooting percentage is unsustainable, so that goal number will be lower this season. Still, it was a nice looking goal. The guy has hands.