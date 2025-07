Suter signed a two-year, $8.25 million contract with the Blues on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Suter had a career-best year last season, racking up 25 goals, 21 assists, 59 hits, 49 blocked shots and 18 PIM while averaging 17:21 of ice time. He should have an opportunity to at least carve out a middle-six role on a more efficient offense this season.