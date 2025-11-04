Suter scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Suter struck with 1:23 left in the third period, breaking a 2-2 tie in the process. The 29-year-old has four points over his last four games and looks to be settling in as a middle-six center for the Blues. He's up to five goals, eight points, 22 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating across 13 contests. Suter isn't the strongest scorer from a fantasy perspective, but he should be capable of challenging for a new career high in points after putting up 46 in 81 games with the Canucks last year.