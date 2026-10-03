Suter scored an empty-net goal on four shots, supplied an assist, went plus-2 and added four hits in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Suter opened the season on the fourth line, logging 14:25 of ice time. As a penalty-killing forward, he'll likely draw a bit more ice time than the usual fourth-liner, especially if he can chip in a bit of offense. The 30-year-old is also in a contract year, so he'll be motivated to get back to the 46-point form he showed in 2024-25 with the Canucks rather than last season's 29-point performance over 64 games. Suter can be left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats, though that could change if he carves out middle-six minutes.