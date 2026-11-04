Suter scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Suter's goal came in the final minute of the game, spoiling Dylan Garand's shutout bid. With a goal and an assist over his last two contests, Suter has shaken off a six-game drought. The 30-year-old forward is at four goals, four assists, 18 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating over 15 appearances. He plays primarily in a defensive role in the Blues' bottom six, but he's chipped in enough offense to provide value in deep fantasy formats.