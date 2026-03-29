Suter scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Suter's goal put the Blues ahead 3-1 in the third period. The 29-year-old forward continues to be a key defensive contributor even though he's in a bottom-six role. Suter has added four goals and an assist over his last 10 outings, giving him 12 goals, 24 points, 87 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 55 appearances this season. He hasn't come close to matching his 25-goal, 46-point performance from 81 contests with the Canucks last year.