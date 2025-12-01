Suter (lower body) will be sidelined versus the Ducks on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Suter's continued absence due to his lower-body injury could force the Blues to deploy seven defensemen against Anaheim if Aleksanteri Kaskimaki doesn't arrive in St. Louis on time. In 25 games this year, the 29-year-old Suter has tallied six goals and six assists, putting him just off pace to reach the 40-point threshold this year.