Faksa picked up an assist on an empty-net goal while recording two hits in 13:15 of ice-time during a 5-2 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

An assist on an empty-net goal was what it took to get Faksa on the scoresheet for the third time in his past 15 games played. Being trusted defensively in extra-attacker situations leaves the door open for empty-net opportunities such as Thursday, but offense at even-strength is not one of the best parts of his game. More of a physical presence, the 31-year-old is on pace for 125 hits on the season which would be four off of his career-high.