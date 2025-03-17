Faksa scored a goal and added three hits in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Faksa snapped a two-month goal drought, a span in which he was limited to three assists over 22 appearances. He had gone seven games without a point entering Sunday's action, but he snapped the drought at 15:39 of the second period to restore a three-goal lead for the Blues. Faksa remains in a fourth-line role, so opportunities to generate offense are limited. He's up to 12 points, 53 shots on net, 96 hits, 41 blocked shots and 30 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 56 contests this season.