Faksa (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Panthers, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.

Faksa has missed the last five games due to a lower-body injury, and although the team initially expressed optimism that he'd be available in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday, the Blues apparently want to see how he feels in the hours leading up to the game. Over 29 appearances this season, Faksa has logged two goals, five assists, 46 hits, 20 blocked shots and 14 PIM while averaging 13:02 of ice time.