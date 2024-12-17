Faksa (lower body) won't be available against New Jersey on Tuesday but head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters, "He's getting closer. Real good sign today," per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Faksa seems to have a decent chance of cracking the lineup against the Lightning on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially cleared yet. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran center was stuck in an 11-game goal drought during which he recorded a meager 14 shots while chipping in three helpers. Given his offensive limitation, few fantasy players figure to be anxiously awaiting his return to action.