Fabbri (groin) was removed from non-roster, injured reserve Wednesday.

Fabbri last played in an NHL game on Feb. 4, 2017, a stretch of nearly 21 months recovering from knee-related issues. It's hard to know what exactly to expect out of the winger, but his sophomore season was on pace to best his rookie campaign in which he put up 37 points. The Ontario native seems poised to slot into a fourth-line role against the Golden Knights on Thursday -- although coach Mike Yeo has yet to officially announce his lineup.