Fabbri (shoulder) was activated off of injured reserve Friday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fabbri will provide the Blues with a needed boost to the forward ranks Saturday. The promising young winger, in his third year at the NHL level, has totaled four points through 15 contests this season. He will presumably slot in somewhere on the team's top three lines, though the team hasn't announced who will be scratched in his place yet.