Blues' Robby Fabbri: Brought back from assignment
Fabbri (groin) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL San Antonio on Monday.
Fabbri -- who will remain on non-roster, injured reserve for now -- registered two points in three outings with the Rampage. If the oft-injured winger is activated ahead of Thursday's clash with Vegas, it would likely come at the expense of Robert Thomas or Oskar Sundqvist.
