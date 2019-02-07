Blues' Robby Fabbri: Can't crack lineup
Fabbri is expected to be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game versus the Lightning, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The 23-year-old has only played in 23 of 51 games this season due to a groin injury, a separated shoulder and now his ninth healthy scratch of the season and his sixth in a row. It's possible that Fabbri's still not up to par after his two knee surgeries, but it's surely frustrating to see a pair of rookies enter the lineup ahead of him.
