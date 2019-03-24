Blues' Robby Fabbri: Can't get out of press box
Fabbri was a healthy scratch for a fifth straight game in Saturday's win over the Lightning.
The 23-year-old made his return from two torn ACLs this season, and his game still isn't rounded into form. Fabbri has been a liability on defense with a minus-8 rating over his last five outings and no points to outweigh those marks. The Blues are rolling right now, so Fabbri will likely stay in the press box until that turns around.
