Blues' Robby Fabbri: Cleared for main camp
Fabbri (knee) is healthy and will participate fully in training camp, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
After 17 months and two knee surgeries, Fabbri is ready to compete again. The 22-year-old posted 29 goals and 68 points in his first two seasons with the Notes, and he was destined to be a top-six forward before his tore his ACL for the second time. Whether he can return to that level is unclear, but he should figure into the top-nine regardless.
