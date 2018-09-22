Blues' Robby Fabbri: Could be back Sunday
Fabbri (hip/back) could suit up Sunday in Columbus, Jim Thomas of the Post-Dispatch reports.
Thomas says that coach Mike Yeo is hoping to play Fabbri in the contest, but Yeo still needs to confirm with the winger that he's good to go. This news suggests that Fabbri should be all systems go by the time the regular season rolls around.
