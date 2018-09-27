Fabbri (groin) left the ice early Thursday, but didn't suffer any apparent setbacks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The fact that Fabbri was unable to complete a full practice session doesn't bode well for his availability Opening Night against the Jets on Thursday. The winger will have two more opportunities to join the lineup for a preseason tuneup -- Friday and Sunday against Dallas and Washington respectively.

