Along with a sore back, Fabbri is now dealing with a hip flexor, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Luckily for Fabbri and the Blues, neither of his injuries appear to be particularly serious, but it is a bit disconcerting that he's seemingly been unable to catch a break health wise over the past three seasons. The 22-year-old winger will be reevaluated Saturday, at which point his status for Sunday's matchup with the Blue Jackets should become clearer.