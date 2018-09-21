Blues' Robby Fabbri: Dealing with new injury
Along with a sore back, Fabbri is now dealing with a hip flexor, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Luckily for Fabbri and the Blues, neither of his injuries appear to be particularly serious, but it is a bit disconcerting that he's seemingly been unable to catch a break health wise over the past three seasons. The 22-year-old winger will be reevaluated Saturday, at which point his status for Sunday's matchup with the Blue Jackets should become clearer.
