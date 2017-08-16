Barring any setbacks in his recovery from ACL surgery, Fabbri (knee) will be a full participant in September's training camp.

Fabbri underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in February, an injury that forced the 21-year-old forward to miss the final 30 games of the 2016-17 campaign. The 2014 first-round pick resumed skating in early-August, and he's even been on the ice with some of his teammates of late, including Joel Edmundson, Zach Sanford, Jordan Schmaltz and Brayden Schenn, but he has yet to be cleared for contact. However, he should receive full clearance before training camp gets underway in September, meaning he should hit the ground running when the regular season kicks off Oct. 4 against Pittsburgh. Fabbri was a solid contributor before sustaining his season-ending injury last campaign, notching 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 51 games, and he has the talent to break through the 50-point threshold this season if he's able to avoid major injury.