General manager Doug Armstrong said Fabbri (shoulder) likely won't need surgery and will be re-evaluated Dec. 25, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Fabbri suffered yet another misfortune when he separated his shoulder in Saturday's game versus the Coyotes. The earliest he'll be able to return is Dec. 27 against the Sabres, but the Blues will likely proceed cautiously with Fabbri, who was in his 15th game since returning from two torn ACLs. The Blues recalled Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Nolan from AHL San Antonio to provide depth in the meantime.