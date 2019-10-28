Blues' Robby Fabbri: Fails to register point Sunday
Fabbri didn't notch a point and finished with one hit in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Fabbri played just 11:14 but logged time on the power play. He's struggling to make an impact and even stay in the lineup, but his job could be safe for now with Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) out for five months. The 23-year-old may be able to bump into the top six if coach Craig Berube shakes up the lines in Tarasenko's absence, but Fabbri can't be depended on for fantasy purposes until he starts producing like he did before two ACL surgeries.
