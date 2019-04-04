Fabbri will play on the fourth line in Thursday's game versus the Flyers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Fabbri's poor play along with the rest of the Blues performing well has landed the 23-year-old in the press box for 15 of the last 16 games. He'll finally suit up again in the 81st game of the season, bumping Zach Sanford from the lineup. Fabbri has loads of potential but it's been tough sledding after two ACL surgeries, so the Blues are hoping he'll find his game and add valuable depth with the playoffs on the horizon.