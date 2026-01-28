Fabbri scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Fabbri has been out of the lineup more often than not for most of January, but injuries are piling up for the Blues' forward group. This was his third time in the lineup in the last four games, and he responded with his first goal of the season. The 30-year-old winger is now at four points, 14 shots on net, 24 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 12 appearances. Even if Fabbri carves out consistent playing time, it's likely to come in a bottom-six role.