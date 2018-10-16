Fabbri (groin) will travel with the Blues for their upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Wednesday in Montreal, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Fabbri remains without a definite timetable for his return to the lineup, but the fact that he's traveling with the team suggests he's likely close to receiving clearance for game action. However, after he's given the green light, it wouldn't be surprising to see St. Louis limit the oft-injured winger's minutes for a few contests to see how his body holds up, so fantasy owners should plan on taking a wait-and-see approach.