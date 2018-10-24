Blues' Robby Fabbri: Headed on conditioning assignment
The Blues assigned Fabbri to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday for conditioning.
Fabbri has yet to play this campaign due to various injuries, so the Blues are hoping this assignment will help him get up to speed before making his season debut with the big club. The oft-injured winger has a ton of talent, so if he's able to stay healthy following this stint in the AHL, he'll be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.
