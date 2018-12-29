Fabbri (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve but won't play Saturday versus the Penguins, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Although Fabbri is healthy, interim head coach Craig Berube liked the chemistry that led the Blues to a win over the Sabres on Thursday so he'll leave Fabbri out of the lineup. However, he said he'll need to get the 22-year-old back in soon.