Blues' Robby Fabbri: Healthy scratch versus Pens
Fabbri (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve but won't play Saturday versus the Penguins, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Although Fabbri is healthy, interim head coach Craig Berube liked the chemistry that led the Blues to a win over the Sabres on Thursday so he'll leave Fabbri out of the lineup. However, he said he'll need to get the 22-year-old back in soon.
