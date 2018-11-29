Fabbri dished out an assist during Wednesday's loss to the Red Wings.

During a flurry of rebounds in front of Detroit's net, Fabbri's shot landed right in front of David Perron, who knocked it in the back of the net to tie the game 3-3 with less than 12 minutes remaining in regulation. Fabbri now has two points and eight shots on goal in the last three games. The Blues head to Colorado on Friday.